Dental Equipment Market Size, Share 2021, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The Dental Equipment Market was valued at USD 7,650 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 10,150 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Dental equipment is defined as a tool used by dental professionals to identify and treat dental conditions. These tools are used to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures. Dental equipment is applied in hospitals, clinics, and dental laboratories. The increase in dental diseases and surgical procedures has fueled the growth of the dental equipment market.

Market Segments

By Product

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

Diagnostic Systems

Dental Imaging Software

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the dental equipment market include DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Dental Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Dental Equipment Market Report

1. What was the Dental Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Dental Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Dental Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Dental Equipment market.

The market share of the global Dental Equipment market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Dental Equipment market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Dental Equipment market.

