Anomaly Detection Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Anomaly Detection Market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% and surpass USD 5 billion, by the end of the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

Anomaly detection can be defined as the identification of observations, events, data points, or items that do not follow the standard expected pattern of a given system. This detection is used in behavioral and other forms of analysis to help understand the identification, detection, and prediction of these anomalies. In addition to zero-day attacks, there are several advantages of anomaly detection, including security detection, rapid identification of unknown security threats, monitoring of multiple data sources, and finding unusual behavior in data sources.

Market Segments

By Service:

Professional services

Managed services

By Technology:

Big data analytics

Data mining and business intelligence

Machine learning and artificial intelligence

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

Hybrid

Key Players

Key players in the anomaly detection market are Anodot Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cynet, Dell Technologies Inc., Flowmon Networks, GreyCortex s.r.o., Guardian Analytics, Gurucul, Happiest Minds, International Business Machines Corporation, LogRhythm Inc., Niara Inc., Rapid7 Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Securonix Inc., Splunk Inc., Symantec, Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Aqueduct Technologies Inc, Varonis Systems Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Wipro Limited.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Anomaly Detection industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Anomaly Detection Market Report

1. What was the Anomaly Detection Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Anomaly Detection Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Anomaly Detection Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Anomaly Detection market.

The market share of the global Anomaly Detection market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Anomaly Detection market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Anomaly Detection market.

