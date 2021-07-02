Botnet Detection Market 2021 Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The Global Botnet Detection Market size was USD 163.7 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,191.1 Million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Botnet detection has garnered widespread interest among cybersecurity professionals and technology companies around the world. A botnet is a collection of devices connected through the public internet, usually comprised of compromised workstations and servers that are affected by malicious or mishandled software and malware. Botnets are primarily regulated by specific attackers or groups that use them for criminal or malicious purposes. As technology advances worldwide, the risks associated with the misuse of advanced technologies have also increased over the past few years. A botnet attack is a breach of a user’s privacy where a user’s computer is controlled and managed by a third party. Botnets are developing as one of the major threats due to the growing ability of cybercriminals to infiltrate any internet-connected device around the world.

Market Segments

By Components

• Standalone Solution

• Services

By Application Area

• Website Security

• Mobile App Security

• Application Programing Interface Security

By Vertical

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Others

Key Players

The botnet detection market comprises major service providers, such as Akamai Technologies (US), Imperva (US), Distil Networks (US), PerimeterX (US), ShieldSquare (India), Unfraud (US), Instart Logic (US), Pixalate (US), AppsFlyer (US), Intechnica (UK), Zenedge (US), Reblaze (Israel), White Ops(US), Shape Security (US), Integral Ad Science (US), InfiSecure (India), DataDome (France), CriticalBlue (UK), Digital Hands (US), Variti (Switzerland), Stealth Security (US), Unbotify (Israel), Kasada (Australia), MfilterIt (India), and White Diagnostic (US).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Botnet Detection industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Botnet Detection Market Report

1. What was the Botnet Detection Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Botnet Detection Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Botnet Detection Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Botnet Detection market.

The market share of the global Botnet Detection market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Botnet Detection market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Botnet Detection market.

