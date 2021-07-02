CNG Dispenser Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

The Global CNG Dispenser Market was valued at USD 146.1 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in 2018 to reach USD 255.5 million by 2027.

The CNG Dispenser is filling equipment installed at gas stations to fill the vehicle’s gas. You can quickly replenish your vehicle’s empty fuel tank. The CNG dispenser displays the temperature and pressure entering the tank and then the number of gallons (GGE) of gasoline entering the vehicle. To reduce their environmental footprint and reduce fuel costs, operators are moving to natural gas. There are mainly two types of CNG dispensers: time fill and quick fill.

Market Segments

By Type

Fast fill

Time fill

By Distribution

Company-owned & company run

Company-owned & dealer run

Dealer owned & dealer run

By Flow rate

Up to 15 kg/min

Up to 50 kg/min

Up to 100 kg/min

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include Greka Engineering, Gilbarco Veeder Root, Tulsa Gas Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Tatsuno Europe AS, Scheidt & Bachmann Gmbh, and Sanki Industry Group.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global CNG Dispenser industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by CNG Dispenser Market Report

1. What was the CNG Dispenser Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the CNG Dispenser Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the CNG Dispenser Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global CNG Dispenser market.

The market share of the global CNG Dispenser market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global CNG Dispenser market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global CNG Dispenser market.

