Off Highway Electric Vehicle Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global off-highway electric vehicle market size was estimated at USD 5.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% from 2021 to 2027.

Off-highway electric vehicles include agricultural tractors, mining trucks, lawnmowers, and construction equipment used in off-highway applications using electric propulsion.

Market Segment

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Application

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Off-highway Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Company Profiles

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Caterpillar

Komatsu

JCB

Volvo Construction Equipment

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial

Sandvik

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Report

1. What was the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle market.

The market share of the global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle market.

