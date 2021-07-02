Offshore Crane Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Offshore Crane Market size was over USD 2.5 billion globally in 2019 and is estimated to grow at over 9% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Offshore cranes are lifting and rotating lifting devices used to move and transport materials and people into structures, ships, and luggage. Offshore cranes are mainly used for marine, large lifts, and drilling operations. The standard is used to design and manufacture offshore cranes. There are a variety of marine cranes, including mobile cranes, offshore and port cranes, and fixed cranes. With the growing demand for energy and infrastructure development around the world, the demand for offshore cranes is increasing even more. This is expected to improve production to meet the growing consumption of offshore cranes during the forecast period.

The market has been segmented into –

On the basis of Application

Oil rig crane

Marine crane

Other cranes (Cranes used for wind turbine installation and on FPSOs)

On the basis of Design type

Knuckle boom

Telescopic

Lattice

Others ( Fixed and hybrid stiff booms)

On the basis of Lifting Capacity

0-500mt

500-3000mt

Some of the leading players in the offshore crane market

Liebherr (Switzerland), Cargotec (Finland), Terex Corporation (France), Konecranes (France), and Zoomlion (U.S.) among others. Award recognition was the most commonly used strategy by top players in the market, constituting half of the total development share. It was followed by new product launches, expansion, and other developments.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Offshore Crane industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Offshore Crane Market Report

1. What was the Offshore Crane Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Offshore Crane Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Offshore Crane Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Offshore Crane market.

The market share of the global Offshore Crane market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Offshore Crane market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Offshore Crane market.

