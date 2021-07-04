Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market is booming worldwide | Accenture plc, Arena Solutions, Inc, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Infor, Oracle Corporation, and more

The Insight Partners adds “Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The product lifecycle management (PLM) software manages the complete production of any product through design, inspection and manufacturing. Adoption of PLM significantly helps organizations with the complexity and engineering challenges in case of new product development. The current market landscape highlights the focus of key players in integrating innovative features in PLM to meet demand across industries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The product lifecycle management market is anticipated to witness robust growth on account of increasing adoption of digitalization and introduction of cloud technology to consolidate information across industries. Besides, product innovations and productivity enhancement are other important factors driving market growth. However, the high cost may hamper the overall growth of the product lifecycle management market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of product lifecycle management market with detailed market segmentation by component, industry vertical, and geography. The global product lifecycle management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading product lifecycle management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players profiled in this study includes

Accenture plc

Arena Solutions, Inc

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Infor

Oracle Corporation

PropelPLM, Inc.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market

To analyze and forecast the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

