Artificial Intelligence in Defense Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Analysis Report from 2021-2028

The latest Artificial Intelligence in Defense market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Artificial Intelligence in Defense market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Artificial Intelligence in Defense market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Defense market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The stalling demand for information processing is leading the growth of big data analytics and artificial intelligence in the defense market in the current scenario. With the help of AI, the defense sector deals with several options, which include operational, strategic and tactical level planning in many of its functions. Several defense forces are implementing AI in several application including unmanned systems, guided munitions and battlefield operations.

Top key players covered in this report:

BAE Systems plc

Charles River Analytics Inc.

General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Leidos

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Raytheon Company

SparkCognition, Inc.

Thales Group

MARKET DYNAMICS:

The significant drivers of the artificial intelligence in defense market are the growing adoption of cloud services and up gradation of computing power and rising development of chipsets that supports artificial intelligence. The increasing adoption of AI to improve planning, logistics and transportation globally is creating an opportunity for artificial intelligence in the defense market in the forecast period.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Artificial Intelligence in Defense market.

The global artificial intelligence in defense market is segmented on the platform, components, technology and application:

Based on platform, the market is segmented as land, air and naval.

On the basis of component the market is sub-segmented into hardware, software and service.

Based on technology segment is fragmented into advanced computing, AI systems and learning and intelligence.

Similarly, on the basis of application the market is segmented into cyber security, battlefield healthcare, logistics and transportation, warfare platform, others.

Artificial Intelligence in Defense Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Artificial Intelligence in Defense market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Artificial Intelligence in Defense market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Artificial Intelligence in Defense market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Defense market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

