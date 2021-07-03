Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Component, Vehicle Type, and Geography

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Embedded Systems in Automobiles market growth, precise estimation of the Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessments by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

An embedded system is a set of computer hardware and software that performs a certain job, either fixed or programmed, in order to increase efficiency and reduce pollution. The embedded system is a critical component of anti-lock braking, electronic stability control, traction control, and automated four-wheel drive systems in automobiles. The embedded system hardware includes microcontroller or microprocessor, integrated circuit, central processing unit, and others. The embedded software system includes operating system such as Linux, Windows, Java, and others.

The scope of the Report:

The “Global Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the embedded systems in automobiles market with detailed market segmentation type, component, vehicle type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading embedded systems in automobiles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Continental AG

2. Denso Corporation

3. ETAS GmbH

4. Harman International

5. Infineon Technologies AG

6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7. NXP Semiconductors

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. Texas Instruments Incorporated

10. Toshiba Information Systems (Japan) Corp.

SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the global embedded systems in automobiles market is segmented into embedded hardware, and embedded software.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into sensors, microcontrollers (MCU), transceivers, and memory devices.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Drivers

Increase in modernization in the automobile industry, vehicle electrification, safety, and comfort are expected to boost embedded system during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for embedded systems, which are generally available in the cars

Restraints

Automotive embedded systems have a short life, which is estimated to restraint the embedded systems in automobile market during the forecast period.

