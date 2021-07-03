Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market 2021 Global Industry Future Trends, Growth, Strategies, Size, Share, Segmentation, In-depth Analysis Research Report by Foresight to 2025

Global “Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market” 2021 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

The Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 118 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

A. Schulman, Inc.

BASF SE

Chi Mei Corporation

CNPC

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem LTD.

Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

SABIC

Toray Industries, Inc.

Trinseo LLC



The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

High Gloss

Low Gloss



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electrical/Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Appliances

Building and Construction

Others



Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Overview

1.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Overview

1.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High Gloss

1.2.2 Low Gloss

1.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Price by Type

1.4 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Type

1.5 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Type

1.6 South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Type

2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 A. Schulman, Inc.

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 A. Schulman, Inc. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 BASF SE

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 BASF SE Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Chi Mei Corporation

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Chi Mei Corporation Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 CNPC

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 CNPC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 LG Chem LTD.

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 LG Chem LTD. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 SABIC

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 SABIC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Toray Industries, Inc.

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Trinseo LLC

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Trinseo LLC Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

4 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

5 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Application

5.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Segment by Application

5.1.1 Electrical/Electronics

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Consumer Appliances

5.1.4 Building and Construction

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Application

5.4 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Application

5.6 South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin by Application

6 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Forecast

6.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 High Gloss Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Low Gloss Growth Forecast

6.4 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Forecast in Electrical/Electronics

6.4.3 Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Forecast in Automotive

7 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

