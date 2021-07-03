Global Healthcare POS Terminals Market to Exceed US$ 10.60 Bn by 2023

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Healthcare POS Terminals Market (By Product Type (Fixed POS terminals and Mobile POS terminals), By Component (Hardware and Software), and By Application (Hospitals, Private Clinics (Dentists, Physicians, etc.), and Others)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the global healthcare POS terminals market is expected to witness strong growth, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

The healthcare sector is slated to become one of the most promising markets for POS terminals, attracting substantial investments from manufacturers in the coming years. The demand for POS terminals in the healthcare sector is majorly driven by rise in patient data tracking activities and need for streamlining payment practices across healthcare service facilities. In addition, rise in healthcare expenditure and investments dedicated towards healthcare infrastructural development have fueled market momentum. With the growing popularity of alternative payment solutions (mobile payment using watches and smart phones), service providers across the healthcare ecosystem would be required to upgrade their existing POS systems to accommodate changing payment landscape. The advanced POS terminals are not only capable of carrying out secured payment, but also offer support for future healthcare mobile and ID chip-card acceptance.

Most healthcare service providers have witnessed a dramatic rise in the number of patients making payments through debit/credit cards. Rise in high deductible insurance plans, advancements in the tools used for estimating payment amounts, and patients desire to negotiate healthcare costs in real-time have collectively led to increased card-based payments by patients. This, in turn has fueled POS terminal installations at healthcare establishments. In terms of geographic regions, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market during the forecast period 2016 – 2023. Increasing number of healthcare facilities (hospitals, nursing facilities, clinics, etc.) coupled with the evolving payment landscape is expected drive demand for POS terminals in Asia Pacific. Looking at bright prospects, the number of manufacturers and solution providers are expected to swell, thereby intensifying market competition in the coming years.

