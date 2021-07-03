Global Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Market Is Expected To Reach USD 11,094.6 Mn By 2023

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors market was valued at USD 11,477.1 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 11,094.6 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of (0.5%) from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights

ACE inhibitors are class of drugs (angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors) that block the conversion of angiotensin I to angiotensin II, used in the treatment of hypertension and congestive heart failure and in the prevention of microvascular complications of diabetes mellitus. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally cardiovascular disease accounts for approximately 17 million deaths a year, nearly one third of the total. Of these, complications of hypertension account for 9.4 million deaths worldwide every year ACE inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of application and type of drug. The type of drug segment comprises of benazepril, captopril, enalapril, fosinopril, lisinopril, moexipril,perindopril, quinapril, ramipril, trandolapril, and combination ACE inhibitors. All ACE inhibitors bind to tissue and plasma protein. Whereas free drug is eliminated relatively rapidly by the kidney predominantly by glomerular filtration, binding to tissue sites means that the plasma concentration-time profile shows a long lasting terminal elimination phase. The prototype ACE inhibitor, captopril, is absorbed and eliminated rapidly. Enalapril, like most of the later ACE inhibitors, is an inactive pro-drug that requires hydrolysis during or after absorption to generate the active acid form, enalaprilat. Lisinopril is an analogue of enalapril and is itself active.

Geography segmentation of ACE inhibitors comprised regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further split to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, and GCC countries. North America was observed as the largest regional market for ACE inhibitors market. North America constitutes regional markets of U.S. and Canada, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and kidney diseases, mounting obesity in the population and supportive reimbursement policies are the key drivers for periodical growth of ACE inhibitors market in this region. The developed healthcare infrastructure, and high public awareness related to diagnosis, treatment and management of lifestyle diseases are the key factors assisting the growth of North America ACE inhibitors market.

Market Competition Assessment:

The ACE inhibitors market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Astra Zeneca plc, Jhonson and Johnson Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

Key Market Movements:

Lisinopril and ramipril are most popular than comparable drugs due to dosage convenience, good insurance coverage, and higher efficiency along with low side-effects

The rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, and high public awareness related with early diagnosis and management of these disorders are the key factors assisting the overall ACE inhibitors market

Chronic kidney disorders application segment was observed as the fastest moving segment in overall ACE inhibitors market throughout the forecast period

