Europe to Dominate the Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) Drugs Market, Valued at USD 445.7 Mn in 2015

According to the latest study published by Acute Market Reports “Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation drugs Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022,” higher prevalence of IBS in developed world and prompt address to the need for advanced pharmaceutical measures will facilitate the dominance of Europe IBS-C drugs market on the global front.

IBS is prevalent in general population across the globe for a long period and has affected adversely in terms of medical costs and socioeconomic impact. Increased prevalence of lifestyle related diseases, growth in healthcare spending, augmented patient population suffering from gastrointestinal diseases and medical advancements are the prime contributors to the growth of IBS-C drugs market.

Europe is a combination of varied market trends mutually prevalent across the comprising countries, attributed by the cultural mix and healthcare infrastructures. The region has the largest share in the global IBS-C drugs market and was valued at USD 445.7 Mn in 2015. As IBS patient pool is the highest in the region, the demand for treatment options is also correspondingly high. The prevalence of IBS in European countries ranges from 5% to 25%.

IBS and CI are the two most common gastrointestinal disorders in North America. The conditions together affect more than 30 Million individuals as of 2014. North America also has the highest count of patients suffering from constipation. Evolved healthcare infrastructure, early bird commercialization of IBS-C drugs in the US, better reimbursement policies and higher awareness among both physicians and patient population are the major contributors to the dominance of North America in the global market.

In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to open further avenues for the international players in IBS-C market. APAC is emerging region with the huge scope for the pharmaceutical companies. Japan and China in particular are considered to be very promising countries for drugs market. As Asia is home to half of the world’s population, and offers both a large relatively low-cost workforce in some countries and a potentially huge retail market, this region could be central to the future of the global economy.

APAC is the third largest market for the drugs of IBS are many big pharmaceutical companies are investing in for future growth. The number of patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome accounts to almost 7% of the population. China has the largest market share for the drugs manufacturers in this region as this is one of the most potential markets for pharmaceutical giants and largest number of patients after Japan.

