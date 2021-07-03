Citrus Essential Oils Market To Reach US$ 7,641.0 Mn By 2023

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Citrus Essential Oils Market (By Product Type (Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Mandarin Oil, Grapefruit Oil and Bergamot Oil), By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Medical and Others)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the worldwide citrus essential oils market was valued at US$ 3,163.5 Mn in 2015. In terms of volume the global market stood at 74.98 kilo tons in 2015.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/citrus-essential-oil-market

Market Insights

Rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of citrus essential oils is the major factor escalating the overall market growth. Moreover, inclination of consumers towards using products made of natural ingredients as compared to their artificial counterparts is also driving the usage of citrus essential oils. Availability of products on various distribution channels and wide retail shelf space is another factor contributing towards the market growth.

Citrus essential oils especially, cold pressed has the shortest life span of all essential oils due to presence of components know as terpenes in high quantity which are more prone to oxidisation. For that reason extra care is required to store them safely away from different sources of heat.

Asia Pacific regions provide huge market potential for citrus essential oils owing to rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing number of spas and massage parlors. Furthermore, increasing applications of citrus essential oils and wide acceptability is also projected to spur their demand.

Competitive Insights:

The citrus essential oils market is very difficult to enter due to presence of large multinationals, but there is always opportunity for small players. The market is also difficult to enter because once end users have developed a product using specific citrus oil they don’t tend to change the supplier or that oil as they may fear compromise in quality. Small players can enter the market targeting small industries such as chewing gums and aromatherapy among others. Some of the key players present in this market are Young Living Essential Oils, doTerra, Farotti Essenze and Plant Therapy Essential Oils among others.

Key Trends:

Focus on targeting new application area for citrus essential oil

Asia Pacific regions provides huge market potential

Enhancing new distribution channels

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the citrus essential oil market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for citrus essential oil?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the citrus essential oil market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global citrus essential oil market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the citrus essential oil market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com