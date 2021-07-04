Powerhouse speaker Andrea Hayden inspires Global audiences to Find Beauty in Brokenness

“You Are Enough! Finding Beauty in Your Brokenness” says Powerhouse Speaker: Andrea Hayden

When you bring arguably two of the World’s Greatest Oratorical juggernauts under one virtual roof for 3 EPIC Days – Inspiration and Sparks will FLY!

Dr. Cheryl Wood and Living Legend Les Brown have partnered to create an atmosphere to inspire, encourage, and propel men and women into their greater. In true servant-leadership fashion they have collaborated with trailblazers from all over the world to provide unique experiences and insights to a global audience.

The You Are Enough!

Stage Welcomes Andrea Hayden as one of those Trailblazing Speakers.

Andrea spoke from the keynote title:

Finding Beauty in Your Brokenness

3 Focal points from Andrea’s Powerhouse Talk included:

1) Embracing our imperfections and flaws, while owning our authentic story is the pathway to finding the beauty in our brokenness.

2) Working through our pain to identify our purpose is the testimony that points straight to God.

3) You are never too broken for restoration, never too shattered for repair and never beyond healing!

At an early age Andrea was able to identify her areas of passion in the beauty industry, which allowed her to amass a valuable knowledge of disciplines. Her love, willingness, and passion to help women over 40 seeking opportunities to maximize and monetize their unique gifts while achieving life freedom is her noted “secret sauce.”

What is Next for Andrea

Future Collaboration with financial guru Dr. Lynn Richardson and MC Lyte on the newly released book and interview tour “Beyond 2020” Life and Business Lessons on Thriving Amidst a Pandemic

Stay Connected with Andrea

Visit www.ANDREAHAYDEN.com & [email protected]

Follow on all social media:

* IAMANDREAHAYDEN

IG, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

More on Andrea Hayden

Andrea Hayden, owner of The Hair Management Group, has 39 years in the Cosmetology and Trichology industry. Featured in Essence magazine, she was listed as one of seven hair loss experts in the country. As a visionary, Andrea has curated and directed global events and educational conferences all over the U.S. Andrea has reinvented herself, bringing a wealth of entrepreneurial experience to her Business Coaching. She is known as a change agent with an abundance mindset. Andrea is a trusted resource for women beauty professionals seeking profitable opportunities to maximize their gifts, while achieving life freedom.

