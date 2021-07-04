Dr. Onika L. Shirley Unleashes the Overcomer in her Powerhouse Talk

“YOU ARE ENOUGH TO OVERCOME ANYTHING” Says Powerhouse Speaker: Dr. Onika L. Shirley

When you bring two of the arguably World’s Greatest Oratorical juggernauts under one virtual roof for 3 EPIC Days—Inspiration and Sparks will FLY!

Dr. Cheryl Wood and Living Legend Les Brown have partnered to create an atmosphere to inspire, encourage, and propel men and women into their greater. In true servant-leadership fashion, they have collaborated with trailblazers from all over the world to provide unique experiences and insights to a global audience.

The You Are Enough! Stage welcomes Dr.Onika Shirley

as one of those Trailblazing Speakers.

3 Focal Points from Dr. Onika Powerhouse Talk included:

Become the Master of Your Emotions

Remember What You Have Overcome

Walk by Faith

More on Dr. Onika

Dr. Onika L. Shirley is the Founder and CEO of Action Speaks Volume, Inc. She is known for building unshakable confidence; stopping procrastination, getting your dreams out of your head into your life, and helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses to 6-figures. She is a Master Storyteller, International Speaker, Serves in Global Ministry, International author, International Award Recipient, Serial Entrepreneur, and Global Philanthropist impacting lives in the USA, Africa, India, and Pakistan. Dr. O is a Motivational Speaker and Christian Counselor. Dr. Onika is the Founder and Director of Action Speaks Volume Orphanage Home and Sewing School in Telangana State India, Founder and Director of Action Speaks Volume sewing school in Khanewal and Shankot Pakistan. She founded, operated, and visited an Orphanage home in Tuni India for four years and she supported widows in Tuni, India. She is the founder of Empowering Eight Inner Circle, ASV C.A.R.E.S, and ASV Next Level Living Program. Dr. Onika is a biological mother, adoptive mother, foster mother, and proud grandmother to baby Aubrey and Kendalynn. She has served more than 12 years as a therapeutic foster parent for the State of Arkansas while also remaining extremely involved in her community. Of all the things Dr. O does she is most proud of her profound faith in Christ and her opportunity to serve the body of Christ globally.

