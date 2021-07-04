Is Dairy Queen Open on the 4th of July 2021? Hours & Specials

Are you wanting to enjoy Dairy Queen for the 4th of July 2021? Is Dairy Queen even open on Independence Day today? The answer actually varies from location to location, depending on the franchise owner’s preference. Many stores are closed today, but you’ll want to cheQuite a few Dairy Queen locations are closed for the Fourth of July 2021. However, there are some locations that have decided to stay open for the holiday, although these may have abbreviated hours.

A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy: “The majority of Dairy Queen restaurants are independently owned by franchisees. To locate the address and hours of restaurants near you, please see our website, DQ.com.”

Because most Dairy Queens are independently owned, there isn’t a chainwide rule for whether or not they are open or closed on particular holidays. So you’ll need to check with the locations near you to find out. Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator and learn its hours here.A Dairy Queen at 4219 Iroquois Avenue in Erie, Pennsylvania, gave an inside look at how they made their decision about July 4, sharing that they had multiple discussions and decided their staff needed a break to celebrate with family.

Hours can vary widely today. Here are some examples

ck your local Dairy Queen to see if it’s open.A Dairy Queen in Bellevue, Nebraska, advised visitors that they needed to pick up their cakes early because they would be closed for July 4. They wrote, “It has been an adventure through Covid-19 & we are excited to give our staff a day to celebrate a very fun holiday with their friends & family.”