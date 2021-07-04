118 more test positive for Covid-19 in Rangpur division

16 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours

As many as 118 more people were diagnosed with Covid19 positive on Sunday in Rangpur division where the positivity rate continues rising hastily in recent weeks.

Health officials said the 118 new cases were reported after diagnosing 376 samples at the two Covid19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur with a positivity rate of 31.38%.

Earlier, the daily positivity rates were 43% on Saturday, 21.56% on Friday, 34.79% on Thursday, 40.79% on Wednesday, 31.32% on Tuesday and 40.43% on Monday last in the division.

“The Covid19 situation deteriorated further with 16 casualties recorded during the last 24 hours in the division,” said Focal Person of Covid19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr ZA Siddiqui.

Among the 118 new patients diagnosed, 65 were reported positive after diagnosing 188 samples at the Covid19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College in Rangpur city.

“The 65 new patients include 40 from Rangpur, 10 from Lalmonirhat, six from Gaibandha and nine from Kurigram districts,” Principal of the college Professor Dr AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu said.

On the other hand, 53 other new infected patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the Covid19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur.

“The 53 new infected Covid19 patients include 35 from Dinajpur, seven each from Thakurgaon and Panchagarh and four from Nilphamari districts,” said Principal of the college Professor Dr Syed Nazir Hossain.

Acting divisional director (health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam said the number of Covid19 patients climbed to 28,362 as 118 new positive cases were reported from across the division.

The districtwise break up of total 28,362 patients now stands at 9,122 in Dinajpur, 6,492 Rangpur, 3,742 in Thakurgaon, 2,298 in Gaibandha, 1,982 in Nilphamari, 1,929 in Kurigram, 1,614 in Lalmonirhat, and 1,187 Panchagarh.