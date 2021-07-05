Food Safety Testing Market Size Analysis 2021, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Food safety testing is estimated at USD 19.5 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2027.

The food safety testing market is driven by the global rise in foodborne outbreaks, advancements in testing technologies, globalization of food supply, and stringent international food safety regulations.

Asia Pacific is projected be the fastest-growing region for food safety testing during the forecast period.

The following players are covered in this report:

Als

Tuv nord

Asurequality

Laboratory corporation of America holdings

Merieux nutrisciences

Genetic id na

Microbac laboratories

Food Safety Testing Breakdown Data by Type

Meat & Poultry

Dairy

Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables

Food Safety Testing Breakdown Data by Application

Meat

Chicken

Dairy Products

Processed Foods

Vegetable & Fruit

Other

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Food Safety Testing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Food Safety Testing Market Report

1. What was the Food Safety Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Food Safety Testing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Food Safety Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Food Safety Testing market.

The market share of the global Food Safety Testing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Food Safety Testing market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Food Safety Testing market.

