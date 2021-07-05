Grinding Media Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

Grinding media is used to finely grind material to a size which allows recovery of the desired contained material. It comes in different forms such as grinding balls, grinding cylpebs, rods or even beads.

The major manufacturers in the sector are Moly-Cop, ME Elecmetal and Magotteaux, with revenue ratios of 18%, 3% and 6%, respectively, in 2019.

Grinding Media market size was US$ 9243.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11000 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2% during 2021-2027.

The major companies include:

Anhui Ruitai

Jianzhen Steel Ball

Oriental Casting and Forging

Jinan Huafu

Zhengxing Grinding Ball

Jinan Daming New Material

Sheng Ye Grinding Ball

Jinchi Steel Ball

Segment by Type, the Grinding Media market is segmented into

Forged Grinding Media

High Chrome Cast Grinding Media

Other Cast Grinding Media

Segment by Application, the Grinding Media market is segmented into

Mining and Metallurgy

Cement

Power Plant

Others

