Aircraft Variometer Market Segmentation, Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2028

The Variometer – also known as the vertical speed indicator (VSI) – is one of the flight instruments used in aircraft to inform the pilot of the rate of descent or descent. It can be calibrated in meters per second, in feet per minute, depending on the country and type of aircraft. It is typically connected to the external static pressure source of the aircraft. During the powered flight, the pilot makes frequent use of the variometer to determine that the level flight is maintained, in particular during the turn maneuvers. During gliding, the instrument is used almost continuously during normal flight, often with audible output, to inform the pilot of the rising or sinking air. It is common for gliders to be equipped with more than one type of variometer. A simpler type does not require an external power source and can therefore be relied on to operate regardless of whether a battery or a power source has been installed. The electronic audio type requires a power source to operate during the flight. The instrument is of little interest during launch and landing, with the exception of the aero tow, where the pilot will usually want to avoid being released in the sink. More advancement in variometer is expected to escalate the market growth during forecast period.

The growing aircraft accident all around the world and the rising need of aircraft leveling, climbing or descending during flight is expected to escalate the demand of variometer, thereby driving the global aircraft variometer market during forecast period. In addition, the various unique advantages of variometer, such as highly reliable and accurate make it another important factor expected to boost the global aircraft variometer market. Further, other factors such as growing aircraft deliveries due to rise in air passengers is also expected to escalate the market. However, rules and regulation checks for the proper standardization and calibration of the variometer and lagging problem of variometer may restrain the growth of the aircraft variometer market. Further, more technological advancement in variometer in terms of material used and integration with artificial intelligence is anticipated to create market opportunities for the aircraft variometer market during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. COMPASS S.R.L.

2. Flymaster Avionics

3. LX navigation

4. MIKROTECHNA PRAHA a.s.

5. STODEUS SARL

6. Suzhou Changfeng Instruments Co,. Ltd.

7. SYRIDE

8. Thommen Aircraft Equipment Ltd.

9. UMA INSTRUMENTS

10. XC Tracer GmbH

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Aircraft Variometer Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

