Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand and Regional Analysis by 2027

The Blockchain-as-a-Service Market registered a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

Blockchain-as-a-Service is ideal for organizations that outsource the technical aspects and are not involved in understanding the mechanics of how a blockchain works. The market is gaining traction with small businesses as it is supported by the flexibility and security and cost-effective features of its trading nature. Efficient blockchain services are needed to secure the identities of digital entities and the online authentication of personal identities, which increases the demand for blockchain as a service.

Market Segments

By Component

Tools

Services

By Business application

Supply Chain Management

Payments

Identity Management

Smart Contracts

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management (GRC)

Others (trade finance and data storage)

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Key Players

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Cognizant

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Microsoft

Oracle

PwC

SAP SE

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Blockchain-as-a-Service industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Report

1. What was the Blockchain-as-a-Service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Blockchain-as-a-Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blockchain-as-a-Service Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Blockchain-as-a-Service market.

The market share of the global Blockchain-as-a-Service market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Blockchain-as-a-Service market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Blockchain-as-a-Service market.

