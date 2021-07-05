Smart Agriculture Market Pegged to Expand Robustly 2025 | Classification, Application, SWOT Analysis and Top Key Manufacturers: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Yield Monitoring

The Smart Agriculture Market Study offers industry size, share, demand, outlook, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. The Smart Agriculture Market analysis is provided for the international Market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status. Smart Agriculture Market analyzes market dynamics, segment, scope and its applications, technology and regional outlook. .

Smart Agriculture Market is anticipated to account to US$ 11.3 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account to US$ 30.01 Bn by 2025. Growing food demand especially due to increasing population is anticipated to raise the concern for food security. To ensure food security in future, the world is expected to produce approximately 70% more food than today, which is highly challenging, looking at the changing climatic conditions.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000318/

Irrigation System Application Segment is Expected to Grow at a Remarkable Growth Rate

The emergence of smart agriculture concept was mainly focused upon judicious usage of water, and make use of advanced technology to perform these tasks in relatively less time. A smart irrigation system enables the farmers to make effective usage of fertilizers, reduce wastage and thereby increase the crop yield. A smart irrigation system is a combination of various intelligent farming solutions, which includes sensors (temperature, soil moisture, temperature, light, etc.) and automated irrigation system.

Smart Agriculture Market By Application:

Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Yield Monitoring, Soil Heath Monitoring, Irrigation System, VRT (Variable Rate Technology),Asset Management, Smart Greenhouse, Others

Top Key Players of Smart Agriculture Market:

Ag Leader Technology, Inc, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., Deere & Company, Raven Industries, Inc., Semiosbio Technologies Inc.,SST Software, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Group, Trimble, Inc

Top Region/Country of Smart Agriculture Market:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.

The Insight Partners provides the trending market research report on Global Smart Agriculture Market size study, by type, by application and regional forecasts 2025. Food security is a term used to define the condition where each and every person, at any point of time, has economic, social and physical access to nutritious, safe and adequate food, which satisfies their dietary needs and preferences for a healthy and active life.

Purchase a copy of Smart Agriculture Market report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000318/

Product Type Market Insights-

Global smart agriculture market is segmented by product type into following categories; hardware, software and services. Hardware product type segment of smart agriculture is further sub-divided into sensor based monitoring system, smart detection system, GPS enabled ranging system and drones. Furthermore, the services segment is categorized into climatic information, supply chain management and others (system integration, maintenance and consulting services). Smart equipment used in farming requires both hardware and software components to work.

Application Market Insight-

Smart agriculture is an approach associated with cost effectiveness to achieve sustainable agriculture to successfully increase the output in the altering climate by implementing innovative technology. Its main purpose is to identify agricultural strategies suitable for worldwide stakeholders. By implementing smart agriculture, the farmers can reap its benefits by increasing the inputs from fertilizers and labors thus, resulting into more opportunities for income.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]