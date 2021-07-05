Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 2.40 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – The elevating demand for Hydrolyzed Whey Protein in baby formula

The Global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market is forecast to reach USD 6.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There are four major types of whey protein, namely whey protein concentrate, native whey protein, whey protein isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein [HWP]. One of the main differences of hydrolyzed whey protein as compared to the other types of whey protein is the process of manufacturing. There are additional processes, though, which, hydrolyzed whey has to go through. Under these additional processes, the whey protein is exposed to acid, heat, or enzymes to disintegrate the bonds holding amino acids together. It is usually claimed by protein makers that this process pre-digests the protein, enhancing bioavailability, enhances protein synthesis, and makes it easier to digest. This type of whey protein is considered to be unique because of the concentration of small peptides. HWP can provide super-protein nutrition that can be consumed by everyone, and it is particularly beneficial for individuals with digestive issues or have issues with digesting protein food sources. Studies indicate towards the fact that high-DH hydrolyzed protein leads to more drastic uptake of amino acids, and it can be more effective in applications associated with tissue repair, as compared to amino acids or intact proteins. Due to high degree of bioavailability, high-DH WPH may help in enhancing muscle recovery, support immune system function, and improve intestinal health, among others. Along with the benefits mentioned above, factors like the increasing emphasis on fitness and healthy lifestyle and rising demand for dietary supplements is fostering the growth of the sector.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by this region is attributed to, increasing rate of obesity, associated elevating demand for food products with high portion of protein, the rising geriatric population and increasing incidence rate of health conditions like sarcopenia, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market held a market share of USD 2.40 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.6% during the forecast period.

In context to Form, the Capsulated segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 11.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 34.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Capsulated segment is attributed to the increasing demand for HWP for various therapeutic applications due to its biological components, immune-enhancing properties and ability of act as antihypertensive, antioxidant, which requires this type of whey protein in capsulated form, contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Distribution Channel, the Offline segment held a larger market share of more than 70.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Offline segment is attributed to the fact that it is highly preferred channel for distribution as it provides with the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business that is beneficial in building loyalty, which contributes to the market share held by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Dietary Supplements segment held the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Dietary Supplements segment is attributed to the fact that due to high degree of bioavailability, high-DH WPH may help in enhancing muscle recovery, support immune system function, and enhance intestinal health among others, which results in high demand of HWP in dietary supplements.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 24.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the APAC region is attributed to the continuous growth of the nutraceutical industry, food & beverage sector and expanding pharmaceutical industry, which is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

Key participants include Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Agropur, Glanbia, Carbery Group, Milk Specialties, Hilmar Cheese Company, American Dairy Products Institute, Warkem Biotech PVT.LTD., Jeevan Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, and Maruti Protech.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Hydrolyzed Whey Protein market according to Form, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Powdered

Capsulated

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The research report by Reports and Data analyzes and forecasts the Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period. The report also sheds light on the various opportunities within the market.

