IoT Security Market Share 2025, Revenue, Drivers, Trends and Top Key Manufacturers- Cisco Systems, Inc.,IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation

Global IoT Security Market research report covers top key players analysis, regional study, sales, supply and Market segmentation in detail. Global IoT Security Market 2025 research report is segmented into several key regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), Market share and growth rate of in these regions, from 2020 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America.

The IoT Security Market expected to grow from US$ 8.4 billion in 2017 to US$ 30.9 billion by 2025; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2017 to 2025. IoT Security Market analyzes market dynamics, segment, scope and its applications, technology and regional outlook. The IoT Security industry report offers a collection of superior market scope, market analysis, overview, future trends and scope.

The IoT security market holds a strong demand in future with the implementation of smart cities. Moreover, military and armed forces data can be compromised by terrorists group can even lead to loss and destruction of lives and properties. Therefore the implementation of smart city idea is going to drive the market for IoT security during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of IoT Security Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc.,IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, ARM Holdings, NXP Semiconductor, INSIDE Secure, Gemalto NV, Trend Micro, Inc.

Top Region/Country of IoT Security Market:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America.

Rising trend of smart cities is attributing to the growth of the market. The smart city concept is fully based upon internet of things (IoT). Each and every devices, systems, and users are interconnected with each other in a smart city. Even the government would be connected with other aspects of a smart city, thus increasing the risk and compromising with the safety of critically important data.

IoT Security market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the IoT Security market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner IoT Security market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Type-Based Insights-

Based on retail format, the IoT security market is segmented into network security, end-point security, cloud security, application security and others. The network security segment held the largest market share in 2016.

Application-Based Insights-

Based on technology, the IoT security market is segmented into smart home, connected car, information & communication technology, smart factories, BFSI, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart transportation, wearable and others.

Appearance of blockchain in IoT security-

Blockchain technology is a decentralized/distributed database which serves as an online ledger keeping record of transactions that can’t be changed. Blockchain technology is capable of being used in tracking billions of connected devices, enable the processing of transactions and coordination between devices, allow for significant savings to IoT industry manufacturers.

