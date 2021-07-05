Humic Acid Market Segmentation ,Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Market Size – USD 388.02 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand from various application

The global Humic Acid Market is expected to reach USD 624.98 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand of humic acid from various applications coupled with increasing adoption of organic farming globally is a key factor influencing market growth.

Growing adoption of humic acid for various industrial uses coupled with increasing scale of organic farming is anticipated to drive demand.

Agricultural centers across the globe have been experimenting on the effect of humic acid on plants. According to available literature, the ability of soil to plant root growth does not depends only on the concentration of nutrients but also on its organic matter content, depth, texture, acidity and water-retention capacity. Based on results, humates have been found to influence crop yields by improving soil texture, water retention and nutrient buffering capacity

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period. A number of crops and fruits & vegetables, which have been experimented for measuring the effect of humic acid, are grown on a large scale in Europe. Some of these include grapes, pears, tomatoes, potatoes, wheat and maize. Application of humic acid across these crops is expected to enhance the root-shoot growth and promote microbial activity. Along with this, humates are also responsible for improving the water-retention capacity and absorption of nutrients by plants. Based on experiments, treatment of humic acid on grapevines led to an increase in plant growth and nitrogen and chlorophyll content in leaves (measured using SPAD values). Along with this, the size of the grapes also increased thereby implying an increase in total yield.

Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1247

COVID-19 Impact Assessment:

The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Humic Acid market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Humic Acid market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic’s preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.

Competitive Outlook:

The leading contenders in the global Humic Acid market are:

Nutri-Tech Solutions,

Humintech GmbH,

Humic Growth Solutions,

Omnia Specialities,

Canadian Humalite International,

Grow More,

AMCOl International and Jiloca International S.A. Humintech GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Powdered Form

Granular Form

Market Segmentation by Application:

Agriculture

Industrial

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1247

Regional Landscape:

An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Humic Acid market. The global Humic Acid market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.

Browse the full report description, along with the ToCs and List of Facts & Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/humic-acid-market

Major Highlights of the Global Humic Acid Market Report:

The study analyzes the various manufacturing processes of the products offered by this industry, alongside determining their respective market shares and contribution to the overall business development.

It offers critical insights related to the production capacity, estimated growth, and revenues amassed by each regional segment over the projected timeframe.

The report encompasses crucial information, for instance, product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each product and application type.

The report further emphasizes the product portfolios of each of these companies and the respective specifications and applications of these products.

Production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of these companies have also been discussed at the end of this report.

About Us:

We are a Humic Acid market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Statistics

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Growth Rate

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Revenues

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Projections

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Projections

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Trends

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Statistics

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Trends

Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market Report