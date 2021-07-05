Vacuum Gas Oil Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

The use of vacuum gas oil in the production of gasoline is a major driver propelling the market demand.

The global Vacuum Gas Oil Market is expected to reach USD 509.60 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vacuum gas oil finds application as an intermediate feedstock that can improve the output of valuable diesel and gasoline in refineries. Lightweight shale crude oils like Eagle Ford can produce vacuum gas oil direct from primary distillation.

Market Size – USD 337.40 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Developments in cracking mechanism

Vacuum gas oil is processed in one of two kinds of catalytic cracking units. These cracking units deploy a combination of catalysts (substances that accelerate or decelerate the rate of chemical reaction) to crack vacuum gas oil into lighter gasoline blending components and diesel oil. A fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) is usually used to process light vacuum gas oil (LVGO) and a hydrocracker is deployed to process heavy vacuum gas oil (HVGO). Both kinds of cracker yield gasoline blending components and diesel but the fluid catalytic cracker produces more gasoline and the hydrocracker produces more diesel. One difference between the two cracking units is that the hydrocracker implements a feed of hydrogen to eliminate sulfur and other impurities from the gasoline and diesel fuels that are produced in the process. By addition of hydrogen, the hydrocracking unit also increases the volume of diesel and gasoline output – by as much as 20% in comparison to the vacuum gas oil input.

The global Vacuum Gas Oil report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Vacuum Gas Oil market that enable the businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors. It provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape including company overview, revenue share and contribution, financial standing, global position, and technological and product advancement. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the well established companies.

Key companies profiled in the Vacuum Gas Oil report are:

Axeon,

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation,

Shell,

S. Oil and Refining,

KazMunaiGaz,

TAIF-NK,

NESTE,

Vertex,

Soils Oil and Lukoil among others.

Vacuum Gas Oil Market Segmentation based on Types:

Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil

Light vacuum gas Oil

Vacuum Gas Oil Market Segmentation based on Application:

Gasoline Production

Diesel Oil/Kerosene Production

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Purchase Vacuum Gas Oil Report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global Vacuum Gas Oil and its commercial landscape.

Assess the Vacuum Gas Oil production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Vacuum Gas Oil and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global Vacuum Gas Oil.

