Agricultural Chelates Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

The global Agricultural Chelates market is analyzed by product types, applications, and key market players for market size, share, sales (consumption), gross margin and revenue. The market experts in the industry are the prime contributors to the accurate and reliable data present in this market report. The study gives a comprehensive review of the global Agricultural Chelates industry, including characterization, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression.

Market Overview:

Exponential rise in population, urbanization trends and associated demand for food is likely to drive agriculture market outlook. With increasing disposable income of the populace, demand for high-quality food products is also rising. The governments across the globe are undertaking favorable initiatives to increase their respective agriculture sector output.

According to the WHO and Population Council, nearly 80% of the global population resides in urban cities. The prevailing scarcity of land in urban cities has prompted farmers and growers to adopt new solutions for developing fresh produces. For instance, the vertical farming technique enables consumers to grow crops indoor in layers, in a multi-story building, stacked on racks, or in a warehouse.

The key stakeholders in the farming industry have been focussing on leveraging the prowess of advanced technologies such as big data and IoT. These technologies have proved to be of immense help to obtain precise insights of farming situations which would further aid in better forecasts about agricultural outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The Agricultural Chelates market vendors have implemented various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, product upgradations, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their offerings in the market.

The report sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global Agricultural Chelates market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

EDTA

EDDHA

DTPA

IDHA

Others

HEDP

HETDA

Organic Acids

NTA

Micronutrient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Iron

Manganese

Others

Zinc

Copper

Magnesium

Calcium

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Soil Application

Seed Dressing

Foliar Sprays

Fertigation

Others

Trunk Injection

Implantation

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Turf

Ornamental Crops

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Agriculture

Indoor Farming

Objectives of the To Agricultural Chelates Market Report:

Thorough research on growth patterns, sizes, leading players, and key segments of the global To Agricultural Chelates market

Key business priorities to provide insights to companies to formulate new business strategies

The key highlights and recommendations provide comprehensive information about progressive industry trends to help companies plan their long term goals

Detailed information on market trends, driving factors, restraining factors, product segmentation, and industry chain analysis, aiding the decision-making process

Top companies profiled in the report include:

ICL (Israel), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Syngenta (US), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd. (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), ATP nutrition (Canada), Manvert (Spain), BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium), Wilbur-Ellis company (US), Compo Expert GMBH (Germany), Greensmiths, Inc. (US), Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd. (Australia), BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Yara International (Norway),

