Biopepticides Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global biopesticides market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. Biopesticides products usually fight only their intended pests and don’t affect any non-target species such as other insects, birds, and mammals, unlike the chemical pesticides which will drive the adoption of the biopesticides. Hence, the increased adoption of the biopesticides product will propel the biopesticides industry during the forecast period. In addition to this, the production and usages of biopesticides don’t release any toxic ingredients and have no significant fatal effects on the environment which will also drive the biopesticides market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the biopesticides contain considerably fewer toxic ingredients and hence causes very less pollution in the environment. In addition, due to fewer toxic ingredients, the quality of soil doesn’t get affected. Besides, most of the biopesticide products occur naturally which reduces the cost of production resulting in relatively cheaper prices of biopesticides products. Therefore, the low prices of biopesticides products will expand the biopesticides market size.

Furthermore, the pests don’t become resistant to biopesticides products after their use for a long period, which in turn, will drive the global biopesticides industry. Hence, as the consumers are becoming aware of the benefits posed by the biopesticides products, the demand for biopesticides is raising significantly, impacting the biopesticides market significantly.

Among the major benefits of incorporating biopesticides into sustainable agriculture practices is that they do not damage the beneficial insects present in the soil. The use of biopesticides is also reducing the reliance on chemical pesticides. Biopesticides pose significantly short pre-harvest intervals and hence these are safe to use on fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition to this, biopesticide products are also effective in small quantities. Consequently, the use of biopesticide products aids in practicing sustainable pest management and hence, contributing considerably towards sustainable agriculture practices. This is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Biopesticides Market- Segmentation

By Type

Bioherbicide

Bioinsecticide

Biofungicide

Others

By Source

Microbial Pesticide

Plant Pesticide

Biochemical Pesticide

By Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-harvest

Global Biopesticides Market-Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AEF GLOBAL

Agri Life

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

BASF SE

Bayer AG (Bayer Cropscience Ltd.)

BioTEPP Inc.

Bioworks Inc.

Certis USA L.L.C.

Corteva Agriscience

CropLife Canada Inc.

FMC Corp.

Isagro S.p.a.,

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

SEIPASA, S.A.

Som Phytopharma India Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngenta AG

United Phosphorus Ltd.

Valent BioSciences LLC

Vive Crop Protection, Inc.

