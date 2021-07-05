SaaS based SCM Market 2025 Leading Players (Descartes, Epicor Software Corporation, HighJump, IBM Corporation) |Business Overview, Size Estimation And Upcoming Trends

Global SaaS based SCM Market Research provides qualitative and quantitative analysis to 2025. This report provides information on competitive landscape, top countries data, business statistics and research methodology. The Global SaaS based SCM Market report focuses on current Market trends, competitive landscape and development status to keep you ahead of your competitors. Report includes a key market analysis, opportunities, development environment, market drivers, top participants, industry constraints, competitive landscape and market trends.

Top Key Players of SaaS based SCM Market:

Descartes, Epicor Software Corporation, HighJump, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software Group Inc., Kewill, Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

Top Region/Country of SaaS based SCM Market:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Global SaaS-Based SCM market is expected to grow from US$ 2.65 billion in 2015 to US$ 20.05 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period 2016 and 2025. The Insight Partners provides the trending market research report on Global SaaS based SCM Market size study, by type, by application and regional forecasts 2025.

Global SaaS-Based SCM Market – By Industry Vertical

Transportation & Logistics Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Public Sector, Distribution

Global SaaS-Based SCM Market – By Solution

Manufacturing Planning, Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Others

Rapid pace of digitization and the need for cost efficient solution-

In the era of automation, programmed machineries play vital role in reducing cost and time taken, to produce goods or to cater services. The users of applications are enabled to have more control over the sensitive data with features like 24/7 monitoring and security.

Rapid digitization has added pressures on the organizations today to rely on cloud-based applications. A cloud-based application can be used to easily scale up or scale down the operations as per the demand being currently witnessed in the SaaS-based SCM market. It handles flexibility to the application users.

Demand for a more enhanced solution enabling good traceability and visibility in the supply chain-

SaaS applications have the potential to cater services to small, medium and large enterprises efficiently. Cloud-based procurement management systems give all decision makers involved in the supply chain complete visibility and traceability of the inventory needs, the current position of the material being supplied, demand in the SaaS-based SCM market and the most updated cost information about the product.

Within the SaaS-based SCM market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. The North America (NA) and Europe (EU) in total holds more than half of the total SaaS-based SCM market, while the regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) are exhibiting a high growth due to various factors such as increase in internet infrastructure, increased spending of an average individual.

