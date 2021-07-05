Global Agricultural Films Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global agricultural films market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 6.4%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the global agricultural films market includes the rising demand for agricultural output and innovations in the agricultural film industry. In addition, the rising trend for compostable and biodegradable films is further expected to offer growth to the agricultural films market. However, the demand for biodegradable films is backed by the rising food scarcity and concerns for the environment pollution. These factors have led to the development of the novel solution in the agricultural sector, the biodegradable films.

An important milestone is predicted to be achieved by the middle of the 21st century, as the time when the population on the Earth will certainly reach a record high of over nine billion people. The enormous growth in the population will necessarily impose an unparalleled huge demand on the planet’s resources. According to the researchers at the University of Bonn, the global food production could fall by over 20% by 2050, and at the same time, the global population is projected to reach 9.8 billion in 2050. At this place, to avoid climate-induced food crisis, the production and distribution of food must adapt to a changing environment. Although, the rising adoption of biodegradable mulch films is gaining significant importance in greenhouse applications. The use of biodegradable mulch films enables to increase crop quality by inhibiting weed growth and maintaining soil temperature.

Agricultural plastic mulch films are finding its wide application in the production of specialty crops due to its several benefits associated with agronomics. Biodegradable plastic mulches provide an effective environment to produce crops as compared to conventional polyethylene mulch. These mulches can be prepared from a range of biobased polymers available in the market and derived from fossil-sourced materials, microbes, or plants. Biodegradable plastic mulches can be tilled into soil where they are supposed to be biodegrade. Biodegradable plastic mulches also enhance the microbial activity of the soil and increases the containment of fungal taxa. These benefits of biodegradable agricultural films will lead to the growth of the agricultural films market in the near future.

Moreover, the government is supporting the use of bio-based products, which is creating a remarkable impact on the demand for biodegradable mulch films as it has a lower environmental impact, and do not produce harmful waste and easy disposability. Ecovio F Mulch C2311 is a biodegradable compound for the agricultural film which contains 45% of PLA and Bio-Flex is also a compostable mulch film with PLA blends. It is less sensitive to climatic variations and degrades slower. Hence, PLA has a significant role as a material used in biodegradable mulch films that enables to protect agricultural crops, such as oranges, strawberries, and sweet potatoes.

Global Agricultural Films Market-Segmentation

By Material

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others (Reclaim)

By Application

Greenhouse

Silage

Mulching

Others (Baler Film and Peat Film)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Ab Rani Plast Oy

Armando Alvarez Group

Barbier Group

BASF SE

Berry Global Inc.

Coveris Management GmbH

Essen Multipack Ltd.

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Integro, Inc.

Novamont S.p.A.

POLIFILM GmbH

Polythene UK Ltd.

RKW Group

SHOUMAN Co.

Specialty Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd.

Trioplast Industrier AB

Xinjiang Rival Tech Co., Ltd.

Zill GmbH & Co. KG

