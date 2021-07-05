Global Biological Control Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global biological control market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the factors such as inherently safety, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and many more. The considerable economic damage caused by insects or pests to the agricultural fields is increasing the consumer demand for biological control agents which in turn will enhance the biological control market size. Additionally, the rising public concern and increasing evidence regarding the negative effects of chemical pesticides is also expected to impact the biological control industry.

Moreover, there has been a recent increase in the number of crops grown in glasshouses across the globe which is driving the adoption of biological control agents. In addition to this, biological control has also received great support due to its natural mechanisms. Hence, the use of biological controls causes less pollution, minimizes soil erosion, and water pollution. This is anticipated to drive the biological control market significantly during the forecast period.

Additionally, biological control agents reduce the requirement of repeating the treatment, unlike the chemical pesticides where it needs to be applied several times. In addition to this, the pest doesn’t grow any resistance to the biological control agents. Therefore, the biological control agents are preferred most above the chemical pesticides which will drive the growth of the biological control industry. Furthermore, the use of biological controls has long term effects in the agricultural fields and hence, costs less in comparison to the chemical agents which will also aid in increasing the biological control market.

Further, the biological control agents can also be used easily in combination with other measures for integrated pest control. The biological control only removes the pest organisms however, the other broad-spectrum pesticides available in the market also kill off beneficial insects as well as pest organisms. Hence, the selectivity offered by the biological control usages will drive the biological control market. Moreover, biological control’s adoption is also rising owing to the legal restrictions on the usage of chemical pesticides which will also drive the growth of the biological control market during the forecast period.

Global Biological Control Market- Segmentation

By Type

Conservation

Classical Biological Control

Augmentation

By Target Pest

Arthropods

Weeds

Micro-Organisms

By Application

Seed Treatment

On-field

Post-Harvest

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

AEF GLOBAL

Agri Life BioSolutions for Soils, Crops

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

BASF SE

Bayer AG (Bayer Cropscience Ltd.)

Biobest Group NV

BioTEPP Inc.

Bioworks Inc.

Certis USA L.L.C.

Hansen Holding A/S

Corteva Agriscience

p.a.

Koppert Biological Systems

LALLEMAND Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

ROVENSA, S.A.

SEIPASA, S.A.

SomPhytopharma India Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Syngenta AG

United Phosphorus Ltd.

Valent BioSciences LLC

Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC

Vive Crop Protection, Inc.

