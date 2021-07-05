Blockchain Devices Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Top Companies, Regional Outlook Up To 2027

The Blockchain Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 218 million in 2019 to USD 1,285 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 42% from 2021 to 2027.

Blockchain devices are the hardware and components used to support blockchain technology. Blockchain technology has a variety of applications, such as decentralized cryptocurrencies, transaction processing, and payments. They are used in smart devices such as automobiles, personal identification devices. Blockchain devices have increased demand worldwide as they ensure higher secure encryption. Blockchain devices are of different types, such as blockchain smartphones, crypto hardware wallets, crypto ATMs, POS devices, etc. In addition, advances in wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, etc. are adding advantages to the technology, driving the global blockchain device market demand.

Market Segments

By Type:

Blockchain smartphones

Crypto hardware wallets

Crypto ATMs

POS devices

Others (blockchain gateways and pre-configured devices)

By Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

By Application:

Personal

Corporate

Key Players

Key players of the blockchain device market analyzed in the research include Ledger SAS, HTC Corporation, Pundi X Labs Private Limited, Filament, GENERAL BYTES R.O., RIDDLE&CODE, AVADO, Sikur, SIRIN LABS, Blockchain Luxembourg S.A., SatoshiLabs, Genesis Coin Inc., and Lamassu Industries AG and others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Blockchain Devices industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blockchain Devices Market Report

1. What was the Blockchain Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Blockchain Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blockchain Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Blockchain Devices market.

The market share of the global Blockchain Devices market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Blockchain Devices market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Blockchain Devices market.

