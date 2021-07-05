Construction Waterproofing System Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027| TechnoNICOL, Sika, Comex (PPG)

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Construction Waterproofing System Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Construction Waterproofing System market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Construction Waterproofing System report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Construction Waterproofing System market and how they will progress in the coming years.

In this section of the report, the global Construction Waterproofing System Market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The Construction Waterproofing System report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Construction Waterproofing System market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Research Report: TechnoNICOL, Sika, Comex (PPG), BMI Group, KRZ, PLASTFOIL, Grupo Protexa, SOPREMA, RPM, BASF(Thermotek), Nordic Waterproofing, Atlas, Firestone, Selena/Tytan, Myagkaya Krovlya, Danosa, Awazel, KÖSTER Group

Global Construction Waterproofing System Market by Type: Liquid Waterproofing Membrane, Cementitious Waterproofing, Bituminous Waterproofing, Polyurethane Waterproofing

Global Construction Waterproofing System Market by Application: Residential, Commercial Buildings

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global Construction Waterproofing System market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global Construction Waterproofing System market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the Construction Waterproofing System research report.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Construction Waterproofing System market?

What will be the size of the global Construction Waterproofing System market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Construction Waterproofing System market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Construction Waterproofing System market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Construction Waterproofing System market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Construction Waterproofing System

1.1 Construction Waterproofing System Market Overview

1.1.1 Construction Waterproofing System Product Scope

1.1.2 Construction Waterproofing System Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Construction Waterproofing System Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Construction Waterproofing System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Construction Waterproofing System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Construction Waterproofing System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Waterproofing System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Construction Waterproofing System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Construction Waterproofing System Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Construction Waterproofing System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Construction Waterproofing System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Construction Waterproofing System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Liquid Waterproofing Membrane

2.5 Cementitious Waterproofing

2.6 Bituminous Waterproofing

2.7 Polyurethane Waterproofing

3 Construction Waterproofing System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Construction Waterproofing System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Construction Waterproofing System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Residential

3.5 Commercial Buildings

4 Construction Waterproofing System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Construction Waterproofing System Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Construction Waterproofing System as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Construction Waterproofing System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Construction Waterproofing System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Construction Waterproofing System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Construction Waterproofing System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 TechnoNICOL

5.1.1 TechnoNICOL Profile

5.1.2 TechnoNICOL Main Business

5.1.3 TechnoNICOL Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 TechnoNICOL Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 TechnoNICOL Recent Developments

5.2 Sika

5.2.1 Sika Profile

5.2.2 Sika Main Business

5.2.3 Sika Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Sika Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Sika Recent Developments

5.3 Comex (PPG)

5.3.1 Comex (PPG) Profile

5.3.2 Comex (PPG) Main Business

5.3.3 Comex (PPG) Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Comex (PPG) Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 BMI Group Recent Developments

5.4 BMI Group

5.4.1 BMI Group Profile

5.4.2 BMI Group Main Business

5.4.3 BMI Group Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 BMI Group Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 BMI Group Recent Developments

5.5 KRZ

5.5.1 KRZ Profile

5.5.2 KRZ Main Business

5.5.3 KRZ Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 KRZ Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 KRZ Recent Developments

5.6 PLASTFOIL

5.6.1 PLASTFOIL Profile

5.6.2 PLASTFOIL Main Business

5.6.3 PLASTFOIL Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 PLASTFOIL Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 PLASTFOIL Recent Developments

5.7 Grupo Protexa

5.7.1 Grupo Protexa Profile

5.7.2 Grupo Protexa Main Business

5.7.3 Grupo Protexa Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Grupo Protexa Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Grupo Protexa Recent Developments

5.8 SOPREMA

5.8.1 SOPREMA Profile

5.8.2 SOPREMA Main Business

5.8.3 SOPREMA Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 SOPREMA Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 SOPREMA Recent Developments

5.9 RPM

5.9.1 RPM Profile

5.9.2 RPM Main Business

5.9.3 RPM Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 RPM Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 RPM Recent Developments

5.10 BASF(Thermotek)

5.10.1 BASF(Thermotek) Profile

5.10.2 BASF(Thermotek) Main Business

5.10.3 BASF(Thermotek) Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 BASF(Thermotek) Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 BASF(Thermotek) Recent Developments

5.11 Nordic Waterproofing

5.11.1 Nordic Waterproofing Profile

5.11.2 Nordic Waterproofing Main Business

5.11.3 Nordic Waterproofing Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nordic Waterproofing Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Nordic Waterproofing Recent Developments

5.12 Atlas

5.12.1 Atlas Profile

5.12.2 Atlas Main Business

5.12.3 Atlas Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Atlas Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Atlas Recent Developments

5.13 Firestone

5.13.1 Firestone Profile

5.13.2 Firestone Main Business

5.13.3 Firestone Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Firestone Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Firestone Recent Developments

5.14 Selena/Tytan

5.14.1 Selena/Tytan Profile

5.14.2 Selena/Tytan Main Business

5.14.3 Selena/Tytan Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Selena/Tytan Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Selena/Tytan Recent Developments

5.15 Myagkaya Krovlya

5.15.1 Myagkaya Krovlya Profile

5.15.2 Myagkaya Krovlya Main Business

5.15.3 Myagkaya Krovlya Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Myagkaya Krovlya Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Myagkaya Krovlya Recent Developments

5.16 Danosa

5.16.1 Danosa Profile

5.16.2 Danosa Main Business

5.16.3 Danosa Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Danosa Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Danosa Recent Developments

5.17 Awazel

5.17.1 Awazel Profile

5.17.2 Awazel Main Business

5.17.3 Awazel Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Awazel Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Awazel Recent Developments

5.18 KÖSTER Group

5.18.1 KÖSTER Group Profile

5.18.2 KÖSTER Group Main Business

5.18.3 KÖSTER Group Construction Waterproofing System Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 KÖSTER Group Construction Waterproofing System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 KÖSTER Group Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Construction Waterproofing System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Construction Waterproofing System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Waterproofing System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Construction Waterproofing System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Waterproofing System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Construction Waterproofing System Market Dynamics

11.1 Construction Waterproofing System Industry Trends

11.2 Construction Waterproofing System Market Drivers

11.3 Construction Waterproofing System Market Challenges

11.4 Construction Waterproofing System Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

