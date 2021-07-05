Automotive Transmission Systems Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Dual-clutch Transmission (DST), Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) Automated Manual Transmission, Tiptronic Transmission, CVT, Automatic, Manual); Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid); and Vehicle Class (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Off-road)

Automotive Transmission System have a strong engine braking and it is easy to control infinite numbers of gearing. Transmission systems are the main units in vehicle that help in fuel efficiency, and AMT system is highly effective in providing the right gear at the right time. This transmission has several components such as hydraulic system, computer control, input shaft, transmission pump etc. Surging need for fuel-efficient transmission system is one of the major driver for the growth of AMT market.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Automotive Transmission Systems industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The global Automotive Transmission Systems market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC holds the dominant share in the Automotive Transmission Systems market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market in forecasted period. Governments of various countries are supporting local manufacturers to enhance automotive sector in the country which is bolstering the market growth.

The Top Companies in the Automotive Transmission Systems market include: – Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International (Getrag), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Schaeffler AG, Borgwarner Inc., Jatco (Nissan Motor Corp.), Allison Transmission Inc. and GKN PLC.

The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current Automotive Transmission Systems portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities.

Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Dual-clutch Transmission (DST), Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) Automated Manual Transmission, Tiptronic Transmission, CVT, Automatic, Manual); Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid); and Vehicle Class (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Off-road)

