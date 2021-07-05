Third Party Logistics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, and Airways), Services (International Transportation, Warehousing, Domestic Transportation, and Inventory Management), and End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, and Consumer Goods); and Geography

The Third Party Logistics market was valued at US$ 805.4 Mn million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,240.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Third Party Logistics industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The global Third Party Logistics market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. APAC holds the dominant share in the Third Party Logistics market and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market in forecasted period. Governments of various countries are supporting local manufacturers to enhance automotive sector in the country which is bolstering the market growth.

The Top Companies in the Third Party Logistics market include: – Deutsche Post AG, KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG, NIPPON EXPRESS CO., DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV A/S, XPO LOGISTICS, SINOTRANS CO., GEODIS, UPS Supply Chain SolutionsLTD

The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current Third Party Logistics portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities.

Global Third Party Logistics Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Waterways, and Airways), Services (International Transportation, Warehousing, Domestic Transportation, and Inventory Management), and End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, and Consumer Goods); and Geography

Some Point from Table of Content:

Global Third Party Logistics Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

1 Third Party Logistics Market – Research Scope

2 Third Party Logistics Market – Research Methodology

3 Third Party Logistics Market Forces

4 Third Party Logistics Market – By Geography

5 Third Party Logistics Market – By Trade Statistics

6 Third Party Logistics Market – By Type

7 Third Party Logistics Market – By Application

8 North America Third Party Logistics Market

9 Europe Third Party Logistics Market Analysis

10 Asia-Pacific Third Party Logistics Market Analysis

11 Middle East and Africa Third Party Logistics Market Analysis

12 South America Third Party Logistics Market Analysis

13 Company Profiles

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

