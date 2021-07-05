Global Smart Speaker Market Innovations, Business Opportunities, Cost Structure Study, Emerging Trends, Future Growth

Global Smart Speaker market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. Smart Speaker market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. Smart Speaker market report comprises of a detailed analysis of the market with key players, applications, types, and regions. It gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments are, product launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts.

For instances, in 2018, Google Home and Home Mini has launched smart speakers in India which supports Google Play Music, YouTube, Netflix, Saavn and Gaana. It has dual band WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth (only on Home Mini), far field microphones and supports both Android and iOS devices. Furthermore, in 2018, Yandex launched $160 smart speakers for digital assistant ‘Alice’. It operates on mobile and desktop search, as well as on in-car navigation app. It used for music streaming, discounts on taxi rides and ad-free web TV.

Tech companies are betting that the future of personal computing will be driven by the sound of your voice.

If they’re right, this early stage of smart speaker adoption will have a massive impact on future profits. Switching smartphone brands is relatively straightforward, but switching an entire voice assistant ecosystem? That’s not quite as easy.

The global smart speaker market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart speaker market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Smart speaker is defined as a smart audio playback and wireless device. It follows Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other wireless protocol standards. Smart speaker controls home automation devices and control of common household tasks such as lighting, security monitoring, door lock, environmental control (thermostat), window shades, and more. It has various characteristics which include home assistance, voice control, music streaming music playback, compact size and many more. The benefits of using smart speakers are its good sound quality, flexible music listening, interaction with other devices and convenience to the user. It is mostly used in smart home, smart office and others. Example of smart speaker is Zettaly’s Avy is a bluetooth speaker with full Android capability.

Key Market Segmentation of Smart Speaker Market

On the basis of application, the market is classified into smart home, consumer and smart office.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-pacific and, middle east & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, turkey, Russia, china, India, south Korea, japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, south Africa and, brazil among others.

Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. hardware is further segmented into speaker driver, connectivity IC, processor, audio IC, memory, power IC and microphone.

The global smart speaker market is segmented into Intelligent Virtual Assistant, Component, application, end user and by geography.

Based on intelligent virtual assistant, the market is segmented into Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and Cortana.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

