“Beer-tastic!”, the first Beer-World Travel TV Series is out now

A brand-new, 4-part streaming series tours 4 continents, 12 countries, and 35 cities to find the most influential places in beer history and culture. The eccentric host Conrad Seidl takes his audience on an extraordinary journey, presents old and new beer styles, interviews renowned brewers, and showcases the whole production process of the golden liquid. The series is now available for worldwide streaming on “Vimeo On Demand” from only $ 14.99.

What brings more people together than beer? All around the world, the liquid gold gathers family, friends, and strangers. It’s deeply rooted in the culture of many nations, and the art of brewing has been practiced and perfected for thousands of years. There are countless ways to craft a beer – from using distinctive yeasts to unusual ingredients to bizzare methods. Most of the old recipes are still around, and innovative (craft-) brewers put their spin on them daily.

Over the last few years, the image of beer has changed from a cheap and widespread beverage for everyone to an exquisite drink similar to wine. Even hardcore wine enthusiasts can’t resist discovering new flavors and odors in rediscovered or freshly invented beer styles that are far from your typical Lager beer. There is so much more to explore in the drink, and more and more people are just finding out about this now.

For that, ‘Beer-tastic!’ travels to specific places in Africa, China, Europe, and the US, where some of the most exciting and even obscure beer styles have been invented or at least brewed to perfection. Beer journalist Conrad Seidl shares knowledge and anecdotes, and opens the audience’s palates for new sensory experiences along the way. This series, original and innovative, has been created by beer lovers for the millions of beer fans worldwide in more than two years of work.

Best of all: 10% of all sales will be donated to UNICEF to help children worldwide. And, audiences can also look forward to the second season of ‘Beer-tastic!” which is currently prepared for a global release in December 2021. It will explore the surprising relationship between beer and all art forms over the last thousands of years. A journey over 6 episodes, across four continents. Cheers!

