During the 2020-2027 forecast period, the neurosurgical robot market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8%.

By 2027, the global market for neurosurgery robots will reach US $ 2,010.7 billion, an annual increase of 16.8% compared to 2020-2027, due to the increase in neurological disease events, an aging population , the greatest benefits of robot-based procedures and robots. -Assisted neurosurgery The price dropped.

Robotic neurosurgery is a rapidly developing technology, due to its many advantages compared to traditional neurosurgery, such as better results, greater precision, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays.

Brainlab AG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Mazor Robotics Ltd., Medtronic Inc., Renishaw plc, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT), Siemens Healthineers, Simbionix USA Corp., SONOWAND AS, Stryker Corp. / MAKO, Synaptive Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. / Medtech

Products, the global market is subdivided into the following submarkets, each of which includes 2017-2027 annual revenue.

-Robotic system

-Instruments and accessories

-System service

Based on the type of equipment, the global market is divided into the following submarkets, each of which includes the annual revenue for 2017-2027.

– Robotic machines

– Navigation system

– Planners and simulators

– Other types of equipment

According to end users, the global market is divided into the following submarkets, each of which contains the annual revenue 2017-2027.

-Hospital

-Outpatient Surgery Center

Geographically, the following regions and listed local countries / markets have been carefully studied:

-Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and other Asia Pacific regions; Asia Pacific ; Asia Pacific; Asia Pacific) The rest of the region is subdivided into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines)

-Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, others European regions; other European regions are further detailed Divided into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark and Finland)

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, other parts of South America)

– MEA (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

East 164- el in Page form “27202 Global Neurosurgical Robotics Market 27202 Equipment Types, End Users, and Regions: Market Size, Share, Forecast, and Strategy” is based on a comprehensive study of the entire global neurosurgical robotics market and all of its segments of market, and through an extensive and detailed classification. In-depth analysis and evaluation come from high-quality primary and secondary information sources, and input comes from industry professionals throughout the value chain. The report is based on the 2017-2019 study and provides estimates / forecasts from 2020 to 2027, with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: the report will be updated before delivery, so that the most recent historical year is the base year, and forecasts cover at least 5 years of the base year.)

