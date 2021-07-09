NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market || How Market has evolved in Recent Years and What Will Be the Upcoming Trends? – Explored by The Insight Partners

This research report will give you deep insights about the NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

The key players profiled in this study includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., F, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Oxford Nanopre Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Qiagen, Perkinelmer Inc., etc.

The global NGS based RNA sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,414.59 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018-2027.

The growth in the adoption of the next generation sequencing is rising, recently in few years, next generation sequencing price have reduced greatly. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$ 3billion in 2001 and it took approximately 15 years for its completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduces to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. The cost of sequencing was approximately US$ 3 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and as the development in the technologies as increased the prices of sequencing has decreased to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing. Moreover, the increase in the service provider companies have entered the market and they are offering next generation sequencing in cheaper cost.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (By Product & Services (Sample Preparation, Sequencing Services, Sequencing Platform & Consumables and Data Analysis, Storage & Management), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore Sequencing, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing and Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine and Others), End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes and Others ), Region)

(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, South & Central America) Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period)

(2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period) Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends. Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

(these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.) Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

The state-of-the-art research on NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

The Table of Content for NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market research study includes:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Landscape

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market – Key Market Dynamics

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market – Global Market Analysis

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 –Type

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

Industry Landscape

NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

List of Tables

List of Figures

