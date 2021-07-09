Genetic Testing Services Market (COVID-19 Updated) Forecast 2020-27 by Major Players Illumina, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Exact Sciences Corporation

The ‘Global Genetic Testing Services Market’ research report added by The Insight Partners, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Genetic Testing Services market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Genetic Testing Services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The Genetic Testing Service market was valued at US$ 9,546.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 22,701.8 million by 2027.

What is Covid-19 Impact on Genetic Testing Services?

Genetic testing comprises a broad range of laboratory tests performed to analyze DNA, RNA, chromosomes, proteins, and certain metabolites using biochemical, cytogenetic, or molecular methods or a combination of these methods. The global genetic testing service market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines and growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing. However, the social and ethical implications of genetic testing, cost effectiveness and affordability of genetic services are anticipated to impede the market growth in the study period. Moreover, untapped emerging markets in developing countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Exact Sciences Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Centogene AG, 23andMe, Inc., etc.

Genetic Testing Services Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

