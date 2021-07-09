Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.30 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increased investments in R&D for the introduction of innovative drugs

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pharmaceutical drug delivery is the introduction of drugs into the body through various administration routes with its own merits and demerits. The effectiveness of a drug may substantially be influenced by way of its delivery. The development of various kinds of drug delivery systems (DDSs) has enabled improved control of toxicity, immunogenicity, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, and drug effectiveness.

Growing prevalence of target conditions such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and infectious diseases, among others, is a significant factor driving market growth. Cancer has a significant impact on society in the US and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of further incidences of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually, and the number of cancer-related morbidities is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with cancer, out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the US. The growing prevalence of cancer would lead to increasing demand for chemotherapy, thereby boosting the market demand.

The Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery market. The global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market and profiled in the report are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novartis AG, Antares Pharma Inc., Pfizers Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Amgen, among others.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Segmentation by Type:

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Injectable

Pulmonary

Topical

Nasal

Others

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Segmentation by Application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

