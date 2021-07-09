Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Rise in the global burden of diabetes, increasing geriatric population, growing rate of obesity, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing strategic initiatives such as product launches or collaborations, and favorable investment scenarios are among the key factors contributing to a high CAGR of the Automated Insulin Delivery Systems market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 4.91 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends– Technological advancements and rising demand for user friendly point of care insulin delivery system

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Market was valued at USD 4.91 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.81 billion by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The Automated Insulin Delivery Systems (AID) market is majorly driven due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe. Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by increased blood glucose levels or blood sugar, which is likely to lead to heart disorders, damage to blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. In 2019, nearly 463 million adults from 20 to 79 years old had diabetes and is estimated to rise to about 700 million by 2045 globally, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

The continuous growth in the target population has promoted a rise in technological advances in the field emerging tremendous future opportunity for Automated Insulin Delivery Systems. For instance, one of the leading players in the industry Bigfoot Biomedical is engaged in developing its advanced AID system Autonomy with the use of a screenless pump, a smartphone app, and the FreeStyle Libre CGM; which is estimated to be launched by 2023. Increasing technological developments, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing awareness programs are estimated to support the market growth. Furthermore, rising diabetic population worldwide has attracted research investments from private and public organizations, towards diabetes management. For instance, the NIH has invested in collaboration with four institution to support development of closed-loop insulin delivery technology or Automated Insulin Delivery Systems for pregnant women with type 1 diabetes in 2019.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Ypsomed, Wockhardt, Digital Medics, Abbott, Companion Medical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., BD, Animas LLC, Medtronic., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Diabetes Care, BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC, DreaMed Diabetes, Ltd and WTWH Media LLC

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Automated Insulin Delivery Systems market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Devices Pens Reusable Insulin Pens Disposable Insulin Pens Insulin Pumps External/ Tethered Pumps Patch Pumps Implanted Insulin pump (IIP) Closed loop insulin pump (artificial pancreas) Pen Needles Standard Pen Needles Safety Pen Needles Insulin Syringes CGM

Software & Mobile App

Others

Segmentation by Application/End-user:

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Homecare

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

