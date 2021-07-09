Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising venereal diseases in animals and growing awareness among humans about artificial insemination is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 3.82 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increased Animal Husbandry.

The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.

According to the 2019 publication of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), livestock accounted for approximately 40 % of the global value of agricultural production in developed countries and 20% in developing countries, providing food security and livelihood for more than 1.3 billion people worldwide. Favorable government regulations aimed at increasing productivity often contribute to growth; for example, in 2018 the Indian government authorized an Agriculture Export Policy to boost the nation’s agricultural economic growth. The new strategy aims to raise India’s agricultural production to USD 60 billion by 2022 and USD 100 billion in the next few years with a stable foreign-policy system.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Select Sires, Inc., Swine Genetics International, SEMEX, Zoetis, Cooperative Resource International (GENEX), Cogent, Viking Genetics, Genus plc, Polar Genetics India, and Fox Fire Farm

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Veterinary Artificial Insemination industry, the market is segmented into:

Product type:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Normal Semen

Sexed Semen

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Cattle

Swine

Sheep

Canine

Equine

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Veterinary Hospitals

Animal Husbandry

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Veterinary Artificial Insemination sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Veterinary Artificial Insemination industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Veterinary Artificial Insemination industry

Analysis of the Veterinary Artificial Insemination market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

