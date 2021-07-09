Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The growth in cell therapy laboratory equipment market have been on the rise in the recent past owing to increasing government incentives and affordability of therapy equipment

Market Size – USD 11.90 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends – Increasing sustainability of advanced cell therapy equipment.

The global cell therapy laboratory equipment market is forecast to reach USD 34.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A handful of factors which are primarily affecting the growth of the market includes rising government investments for cell-based research, steep rising curve in the number of GMP-certified production facilities. Over the years, a significant increase in the number of oncology-oriented cell-based therapy clinical trials are also driving the growth of this market.

According to our experts, the consumables segment is expected to account for the majority share of the market over the years to come. The main reason for the aforesaid information is attributed to the high demand for consumables (such as growth factors and media) in cell-based experiments and cancer research, which is in a way accelerating the number of new product launches. Moreover, consumables are required at every step of cell processing which is further expected to drive their adoption in the market.

The cell therapy instrument from the cell processing segment has dominated the market in the recent past and is expected to do so in the forecasted period as well. Our experts also foresee that it might hit the highest CAGR with 2023 and expect to have a steady growth henceforth. This is because cell processing stage makes the highest use of cell therapy instruments and media, especially during culture media processing. This is supposedly the main driver for the growth of this particular segment.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Equipment

Systems and Software

Segmentation by Application/End-user:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell Processing

Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling

Process Monitoring and Quality Control

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Human Cells

Animal Cells

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Life Science Research Companies

Research Institutes

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

