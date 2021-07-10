Global RNA Next-Generation Sequencing Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Drivers, Challenges, Latest Trends and CAGR Status and Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Top Key Manufacturers in RNA Next-Generation Sequencing Market:

Roche

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter

Abbott Molecular

Pacific Biosciences

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Macrogen

GENEWIZ

BGI

Berry Genomics

QIAGEN

RNA Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type:

Enrichment Approaches

Amplicon-Based Approaches

RNA Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Applications:

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Biotechnology Company

Diagnostic Lab

Regional Targeting:

North American country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asian country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Country of Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy)

Another country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

