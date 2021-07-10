New Technology Developments in Automotive Terminal Market to Grow during Forecast year 2021-2028

The Automotive Terminal Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Terminal market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive Terminal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Terminal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Terminal market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Terminal companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

1. Aptiv PLC

2. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

3. TE Connectivity Ltd.

4. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

5. Lear Corporation

6. Grote Industries, Inc.

7. PKC Group

8. Keats Manufacturing Company

9. Molex Incorporated

10. Viney Corporation Ltd.

An automotive terminal is an electric component that offers a point of connection to external circuits. These terminals are available in the market on the basis of various current ratings such as below 40 amperes, 41-100 ampere, and above 100 amperes. Some of the major drivers for the growth of the automotive terminal market in the forecast period increase in the number of electrical systems to be installed in the vehicle, and growing demand for automotive safety systems sustained by government mandatories across various regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Terminal Market Landscape Automotive Terminal Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Terminal Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Terminal Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Product Type Automotive Terminal Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application Automotive Terminal Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Compound Automotive Terminal Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Terminal Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

