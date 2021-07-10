5G Market to See Massive Growth by 2028| Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., Nokia Networks, Telefonica S.A, and more

Global 5G Market 2021-2028 in-depth study accumulated to supply latest insights concerning acute options. The report contains different predictions associated with 5G size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, profit margin, price, and different substantial factors. Whereas accentuation the key drives and 5G restraining forces for this market, the report offers trends and developments. It additionally examines the role of the leading 5G players concerned within the business together with their company summary, monetary outline and SWOT analysis.

The growth of the 5G market is attributed to the proliferation of IoT and connected devices demanding for a more robust, reliable and lower latency communication network. 5G Market has the potential to address few key challenges of network operators while offering mobile broadband and they are, cost-effective functionality to manage the ever-growing traffic on the network, help to meet expectations of speed and quality over the network, and also monetize customer value in the highly competitive market landscape. Mobile data consumption has witnessed exponential growths in the last few years. On a global level, that data traffic rate has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet with the advent of IoT. The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. These devices are bound to generate huge amounts of data. On top of this growth in mobile broadband data, completely new use cases will also evolve that are Fixed Wireless Access, Massive IoT and Critical IoT. These evolutions will further increase the data traffic. The existing network infrastructures of 4G LTE and 3G are incapable of handling such an exponential surge in the data traffic over the internet coupled with rise in the number of devices. The in capabilities of the existing network infrastructures have propelled the telecommunication service providers and carrier operators along with various telecommunication bodies across the globe to develop a standard that would support this splurge of data. As 5G operates over a very high frequency spectrum, it enables connection of large number of devices over the network.

Some of the key Players Analysis in 5G: Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., Nokia Networks, Telefonica S.A., T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Orange S.A.

Predominant Questions Answered in This Report Are:

Which segments will perform well in the 5G over the forecasted years?

In which markets companies should authorize their presence?

What are the forecasted growth rates for the market?

What are the long-lasting defects of the industry?

How share market changes their values by different manufacturing brands?

What are the qualities and shortcomings of the key players?

What are the major end results and effects of the five strengths study of industry?

Table of content

Introduction Key takeaways Research methodology 5G market landscape 5G market – key market dynamics 5G market – global market analysis 5G market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – component 5G market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – end-user 5G market revenue and forecasts to 2028 – geographical analysis Industry landscape 5G market, key company profiles Appendix

