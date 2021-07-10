Afterburner Market 2021 New Technological Development Projecting Massive Growth till 2027|GE AVIATION, Pratt and Whitney, Aviadvigatel and Rolls-Royce plc

Afterburner Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Engine Type (Turbofans Engine, Turbojet Engine); Plane Type (Air Superiority Fighter, Light Fighter, Electric Compressor) and Geography
The afterburner is gaining recognition in the industry as it is used for the shorter runway take-off, assisting in catapult launches from aircraft carriers and air combat. There is an increasing demand for new fighter aircraft worldwide to replace aging aircraft with the next-generation fighter aircraft to recover from the fighter aircraft depleting strength.
Major Key Players covered in this report:
- GE AVIATION
- Pratt and Whitney
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Aviadvigatel
- Rolls-Royce plc
- SE Ivchenko-Progress
Key points from Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Key takeaways
- Afterburner market landscape
- Afterburner market – key industry dynamics
- Afterburner market – global market analysis
- System market revenue and forecasts to 2027
- Afterburner market revenue and forecasts to 2027
Most Important Types of Afterburner Market covered in this report is:
- Turbofans Engine
- Turbojet Engine
Afterburner Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America
