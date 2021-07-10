Afterburner Market 2021 New Technological Development Projecting Massive Growth till 2027|GE AVIATION, Pratt and Whitney, Aviadvigatel and Rolls-Royce plc

Afterburner Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Engine Type (Turbofans Engine, Turbojet Engine); Plane Type (Air Superiority Fighter, Light Fighter, Electric Compressor) and Geography

The afterburner is gaining recognition in the industry as it is used for the shorter runway take-off, assisting in catapult launches from aircraft carriers and air combat. There is an increasing demand for new fighter aircraft worldwide to replace aging aircraft with the next-generation fighter aircraft to recover from the fighter aircraft depleting strength.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

GE AVIATION

Pratt and Whitney

Honeywell Aerospace

Aviadvigatel

Rolls-Royce plc

SE Ivchenko-Progress

Most Important Types of Afterburner Market covered in this report is:

Turbofans Engine

Turbojet Engine

Afterburner Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

