Washington Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today July 9

Fires are burning in Washington as the summer heats up, and there are still a number of evacuations in place. Here are the details about the latest fires as of July 9, 2021. Read on for the details about the wildfires’ locations, containment, evacuations. Remember to also check your local news sources, as fire details can change quickly and with little warning.You can see an interactive map of both Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by NIFC.gov. You can also see the map below. Just click “OK” to get past the flash screen. Note that due to server traffic, it may take a while for the map below to load. You can zoom in on the flame icon or click on the flame to learn more about the fire.

Another helpful interactive map is run by Inciweb. You can see the full map here. Inciweb is “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.”

Firemappers has a statewide map below or here. This is a wildfire map, not an evacuation map. You may need to click “OK” to see the full map. You can go to your county to see evacuation maps for Oregon, Washington, or California here or here.

If you used to follow Google’s Crisis Map, that is no longer available. However, Google does provide other crisis and wildfire services that are local-based.

ESRI provides a wildfire live feed update for 2021.

Next are details on the individual fires, in alphabetical order. Some fires that are 100% contained may not be included, and this list is focusing mostly on major fires in the region.Note that since evacuation details can change rapidly, it’s also good to stay tuned to local news, including local city and county Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Andrus Fire was first reported on July 5, according to NIFC, and is now 232 acres. The cause is not known. The fire started three miles northeast of Cheney, Washington, and spread quickly because of low humidity and dry conditions, Inciweb reported.

It’s 55% contained as of July 8 at 9:30 p.m., Inciweb noted. However, on July 9 Inciweb noted that containment is expected to increase throughout the day.

Only Level 1 evacuation orders remain in place, affecting 24 residents adjacent to the fire.